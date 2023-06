One of the key aspects about NC State recruiting is that the commits get recruited just as hard as when they were uncommitted.

That was something senior quarterback commit Cedrick Bailey of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High pointed out after he took his official visit to NC State this past weekend. Bailey, whose nickname is C.J., plays a crucial role in NCSU’s recruiting plans, and he was able to spend time with wide receiver targets Jonathan Paylor of Burlington (N.C.) Cummings, and the Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley duo of Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor. Exposure to “QB1” is always crucial in recruiting.