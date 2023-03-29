That will be the lasting memory of Gantt, who entered his name into the transfer portal, becoming the third NC State transfer this month. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Gantt averaged 2.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.6 minutes of action this season. He started 17 of the 22 games he played in and battled knee injuries, a broken finger, sports hernia injury and then an ankle injury during his two years in Raleigh.

The Providence transfer, who will graduate from NCSU in May, was injured during the ACC Tournament against Virginia Tech on March 8, missing the last two games of the season.

Gantt filled in for the injured Jack Clark at power forward from Jan. 4-Feb. 7 — NCSU went 8-2 during that stretch — and he had four points, five rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes during the 84-60 win over Duke on Jan. 4. He had nine rebounds in the win over Virginia Tech and the loss at Virginia, and a season-high 10 boards in the win at Wake Forest. He scored a season-high seven points plus six rebounds in the overtime win vs. Miami (Fla.), who have earned a berth in the Final Four.

Gantt went from March 10, 2021, while at Providence to Nov. 15, 2022 without playing a game due to injuries. He was finally able to make NC State debut Nov. 15, 2022, against Florida International.

Gantt’s journey had several twists and turns. He was the No. 55 overall player in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com, when NC State offered him the first time around. He teamed with Joey Baker, who has played at Duke and Michigan, and former Pittsburgh and Arkansas forward Au’Diese Toney while at Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian, which is where former NC State star Dennis Smith Jr. attended.

Gantt signed with Providence, but learned along the way that his knee needed surgery at some point. Gantt also had the devastating blow of losing his mother during his freshman year at Providence. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game for the Friars in two years, and wanted a change of scenery. Transferring back home to NC State was the logical move, and then the injuries piled up.

The injuries led to a gradual weight gain, and then eventually he got back into playing shape.

NC State has four scholarships available to use this offseason, though more decisions are pending.