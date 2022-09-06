Redshirt junior Payton Wilson exited the game with 42 seconds left in the first quarter, and Scott was ready for action. He finished with eight tackles in 46 snaps in NC State’s 21-20 win over ECU.

NC State junior outside linebacker J aylon Scott wasn’t sure how much he was going to play against East Carolina on Saturday, but he’s wise enough to always be ready.

“You have to be prepared for anything,” Scott said. “I played special teams, so it wasn’t like I wasn’t doing anything on the sidelines.”

Fortunately, Wilson didn’t suffer any damage to his surgically repaired shoulders, but NC State could take it slow with him, with Charleston Southern coming to town Saturday. Scott will be ready if called upon again, just as he was last year when NC State had Wilson and middle linebacker Isaiah Moore suffer injuries.

“It was a really good feeling being out there with the boys and having Isaiah out there,” Scott said. “He was micromanaging the middle and making sure the guys on the outside knew what they were doing.”

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Scott filled in and started six of 12 games and had 30 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks last year.

“We all at camp was preparing as starters and taking reps,” Scott said. “I know Coach Gibby [defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson] won’t let us slack in our preparation, especially during game weeks.”

Scott said the Wolfpack were disappointed with their performance Saturday.

“We know our expectations as far as the defensive side of the ball, 20 points to a very competitive ECU team, that wasn’t the mindset that we came in and had,” Scott said. “We wanted a shutout, but things happen. We are lucky to come away with the win.”

NC State coach Dave Doeren and Gibson both brought up missed tackles in talking to the media this week. Gibson said it is about better body control.

“That was my biggest fear going into last week,” Gibson said. “Our angles were bad. They were out in space a lot. We have to get better at that.

“It started to snowball on us. We missed one, then we missed two and then missed eight and then we missed 10. We have to get better.”

Scott said they’ll be working on tackling better this week.

“We just have to focus on wrapping up and driving our feet instead of diving at tackles,” Scott said. “We were diving at ankles and legs. We know on the D-I level, a Power Five level, we can’t just dive at people’s legs. They lift too.”

Scott was a Rivals.com three-star prospect out of Shelby (N.C.) High, who picked NC State over North Carolin and Clemson. He had his eye on another rivalry game this weekend besides NC State at East Carolina. Shelby fell to 0-3 with a 54-49 loss at Shelby Crest on Friday.

Scott said last year showed him how much he’s evolved since high school.

“It’s a different level and I know game speed now,” Scott said. “I know how things operate and I know what Gibby expects of his Will linebackers. I am just living up to that expectation.”

Gibson said Wilson’s status for Charleston Southern will be up to Coach Doeren, but he was "good to go" Tuesday. Gibson was pleased with how Scott performed.

“I thought he played really well,” Gibson said. “I thought he looked good. He looked leaner and in shape. I was very impressed with the way he played and he graded out well.”