Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

West's emergence has been a great story line this spring. NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague jumped in and offered him May 3. That was on the heels of offers from Lenoir-Rhyne, Duke, East Carolina, Charlotte and Wake Forest.

Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech offered him in the next wave, and he unofficially visited the Yellow Jackets in early June. He followed with a Duke official visit June 9-11.

West attended the rain-soaked NC State spring game April 8 in his previous trip to Raleigh.