NC State official visit primer: OL Tyler West

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Andrews (N.C.) High senior tackle Tyler West on June 23-25.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Andrews (N.C.) High senior tackle Tyler West will be visiting NC State this weekend.
(Contributed photo)

Recent story

May 4, 2023: Junior tackle Tyler West happy to earn NC State offer


Recruitment

West's emergence has been a great story line this spring. NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague jumped in and offered him May 3. That was on the heels of offers from Lenoir-Rhyne, Duke, East Carolina, Charlotte and Wake Forest.

Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech offered him in the next wave, and he unofficially visited the Yellow Jackets in early June. He followed with a Duke official visit June 9-11.

West attended the rain-soaked NC State spring game April 8 in his previous trip to Raleigh.

Offer date

Highlights

