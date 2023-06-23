NC State official visit primer: OL Tyler West
NC State will be hosting Andrews (N.C.) High senior tackle Tyler West on June 23-25.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Recent story
Recruitment
West's emergence has been a great story line this spring. NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague jumped in and offered him May 3. That was on the heels of offers from Lenoir-Rhyne, Duke, East Carolina, Charlotte and Wake Forest.
Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech offered him in the next wave, and he unofficially visited the Yellow Jackets in early June. He followed with a Duke official visit June 9-11.
West attended the rain-soaked NC State spring game April 8 in his previous trip to Raleigh.
Offer date
Highlights
