The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder did his job well, but is looking to try something new and will enter the NCAA transfer portal. He had walked on Senior Day last Saturday.

NC State redshirt junior C.J. Clark might not have had gaudy stats, but he plugged up the middle at nose tackle in the Wolfpack’s 3-3-5 scheme.

Clark battled injuries off and on early in his career, but he started all 12 games this season and had 22 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Sophomore nose tackle Brandon Cleveland will be expected to be the full-time nose tackle next. year.

Clark finished with 72 career tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks in 42 games played (22 starts). He also played defensive end earlier in his Wolfpack career. He redshirted in 2019 and had hand surgery following the season, and also suffered a season-ending injury in practice after three games played in 2021.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect was a major recruit coming out of New London (N.C.) North Stanly High in the class of 2019. He was ranked No. 186 overall in the country, No. 5 in the state of North Carolina and the No. 13 defensive tackle in the country.

Clark picked NC State over Georgia and North Carolina among others and had 378 career tackles and 21 sacks at North Stanly High.

Clark is related to former NC State standout B.J. Hill of the Cincinnati Bengals and former North Carolina and NFL running back Antonio Williams.