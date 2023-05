NC State is one of several schools who have jumped in with new scholarship offers for Marietta (Ga.) Kell High junior center Peyton Marshall.

The 7-foot, 325-pound Marshall was committed to Auburn from Dec. 9, 2022-until-April 14, 2023. He has played the last two weekends with Game Elite on the Adidas circuit and impressed NC State coach Kevin Keatts enough to have him offer him Sunday. The Wolfpack have long ties to Game Elite, which was originally Worldwide Renegades.