The prize of NC State’s transfer class remains to be junior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield of Louisville. He is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 26 overall player in the portal. Huntley-Hatfield is currently the No. 6 center in the portal.

The portal officially closes May 1, and NC State currently has three of four players ranked in the top 250 by Jacey Zembal of the Rivals.com network and The Wolfpack Central .

Huntley-Hatfield averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this past season. He was ranked No. 36 by Rivals.com in the class of 2021 and played a year at Tennessee.

Huntley-Hatfield’s former teammate at UL, redshirt sophomore wing Mike James is ranked No. 105 overall in the portal, and the No. 26 shooting guard. James averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, and shot 39.6 percent from the field and 34 percent on three-pointers. James was ranked No. 71 overall in the class of 2021.

Former North Carolina and Georgetown junior forward Dontrez Styles checks in at No. 141 in the portal. Styles didn't play much his first two years at North Carolina, but finally got on the court at Georgetown this season. Styles averaged 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He shot 43.0 percent from the field, 36.8 percent on three-pointers and 77.6 percent at the free-throw line this season. Styles was ranked No. 66 in the class of 2021 coming out of Kinston (N.C.) High.

The fourth transfer, Bowling Green junior wing Marcus Hill, is currently unranked, but would be in the top 300 if the rankings get expanded, which is to be determined. Hill averaged 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and shot 28.9 percent from three-point land this season. The Rockford, Ill., native played his first two years at Southern Union State C.C., and he averaged 26.0 points a contest in 2022-23.

NC State will also have East Carolina junior power forward Ezra Ausar for an official visit Tuesday, and he’s ranked No. 191 in the transfer portal. The 6-8, 230-pound Ausar averaged 11.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season, and shot 53.7 percent from the field his first two years.