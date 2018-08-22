Here is how the NC State football commits in the 2019 class did last week, with only long snapper Joe Shimko of Wall (N.J.) Township High not in action. All games were played Friday unless otherwise noted. Class of 2020 corner Jahquez Robinson of Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood High also does not start until this Friday.

Battle had three tackles (two solo) and two pass breakups for Rocky Mount (N.C.) High, which opened the season with a 35-16 home win over Apex (N.C.) Middle Creek High.

Clark piled up an impressive 14 tackles, including 12 solo, for New London (N.C.) North Stanly High in a 27-21 setback at Salisbury (N.C.) East Rowan High. North Stanly is ranked No. 10 in the state 1-A class by MaxPreps.com.

Dawkins helped Cox Mill's defense pitch a shutout in a 40-0 win over visiting Mt. Pleasant (N.C.) High.

In a game that featured a pair of NC State commits on the line, Ekwonu and Charlotte Providence Day lost 41-20 at home to Zovon Lindsay and Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian.

At the Corky Kell Classic, Griffin rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and added a receiving score to help Rome beat Marietta (Ga.) High 51-41. It was the most points scored by Rome, the two-time undefeated state champions at Class AAAAA, since 2014. Rome is the top-ranked team in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com, and Marietta is No. 3. Related link: Rome 51, Marietta 41

In a 56-6 home rout of defending 4-A champion Charlotte Harding High, Frazier had seven tackles (three solo) for Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High. Hough is the top-ranked team in the state of North Carolina by MaxPreps.com. Related link: Hough rolls to easy win over Harding in opener

In a 23-22 win at the Erk Russell Classic played in Statesboro, Ga., Harris was part of a gang tackle in the backfield to prevent a two-point conversion attempt with 47 seconds left to help Benedictine Military School top Burke County High from Waynesboro, Ga. Benedictine is ranked No. 4 in the AAA rankings in Georgia by MaxPreps.com, and Burke County is ranked No. 12 in AAAA. Harris finished the contest with 15 tackles (12 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on defense. He caught four passes for 41 yards and ran four times for 18 yards. Related link: Benedictine’s season opener a dramatic 23-22 victory over Burke County

Roxboro (N.C.) Person High opened the season with a 30-7 loss at Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville High.

Jackson had seven tackles (three solo) and was credited with a pair of sacks in Clayton (N.C.) High's 20-12 loss at Garner (N.C.) High, who is ranked No. 9 in the state's 4-A class by MaxPreps.com.

Knight rolled up the yardage, rushing 17 times for 164 yards and a 29-yard touchdown, to help Southern Nash High in Bailey, N.C., defeat visiting Cary (N.C.) Green Hope High, 49-28. Southern Nash is ranked No. 7 in the state's 3-A rankings by MaxPreps.com. Related link: Southern Nash makes statement with win over Green Hope

Lesane caught two passes, both for touchdowns, for 85 yards, including a 74-yarder. He also rushed five times for 68 yards to help Matthews (N.C.) Butler High roll to a 47-19 win over Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland High, which played for the 4-A state title last season, Saturday evening at Charlotte's Memorial Stadium as part of the Charlotte Kickoff Classic. Lesane was named the game MVP. Butler is ranked No. 5 in the state's 4-A rankings by MaxPreps.com. Related link: Keyon Lesane comes up huge in opener

Lindsay will play offensive line for NC State, but he also plays defensive tackle at Trinity Christian in Fayetteville, N.C., and he had four tackles (all solo), including a pair for loss, to help his team win 41-20 at Charlotte Providence Day, which features NCSU commit Ikem Ekwonu and at least five other major college prospects.

Martin was active on defense with 10 tackles (five solo), two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High in a 42-24 home win over Raleigh Sanderson High. Martin also returned a pair of kickoffs for a total of 57 yards, an average of 28.5 yards a return.

Wakefield opened the season with a 37-12 home loss to city-rival Leesville Road High.

McMahon helped Savannah Christian rush for 236 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and pile up 337 total yards, but it was not enough in a 20-7 loss at Athens (Ga.) Academy. Related link: Despite penalties, Athens Academy pulls out season-opening victory

Miller played both sides of the ball in a 15-12 loss at Columbia (S.C.) Hammond High. Defensively he had four tackles (two solo), including a pair for loss, and he helped Charlotte Country Day rush for 185 yards and average 6.9 yards per carry from his offensive tackle position. Charlotte Country Day finished with 207 total yards.

Scott had four tackles (one solo), including a sack, for Shelby (N.C.) High which opened its season last Wednesday with a 31-21 victory over visiting Morganton (N.C.) Freedom High. Shelby opened its season earlier due to Shelby hosting the American Legion World Series. Shelby is ranked No. 5 in 2-A state rankings by Rivals.com. Related link: Jaylon Scott excited to start his senior season

Thomas ran for a touchdown as Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C., rolled to an easy 50-11 win over visiting Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek High.

Toudle was held without a catch but Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard still emerged from a road trip to Holly Springs with a 21-6 victory. Hoggard completed just 7 of 19 pass attempts in the game.