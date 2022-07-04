NC State football commitment analysis: Athlete Tamarcus Cooley
NC State football landed Rolesville (N.C.) High rising senior athlete Tamarcus Cooley, the latest pledge in the class of 2023.
Here is an analysis of Cooley's commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news