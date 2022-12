SPARTANBURG, S.C. — NC State senior commit Isaiah Shirley wore his Boone (N.C.) Watauga High helmet for the last time Saturday in the Shrine Bowl.

Shirley and the North Carolina squad fell 17-13 to South Carolina, with the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder playing both defensive end and tight end in the game.

Shirley will officially sign Wednesday with the Wolfpack and then enroll early this month.