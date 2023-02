NC State coach Kevin Keatts generally does consider each ACC game equally because of the value they present in the league, with a special emphasis on high quadrant contests.

Keatts definitely enjoyed seeing star senior point guard Jarkel Joiner carry the Wolfpack to victory 77-69 over rival North Carolina on Sunday. The combination of Joiner's big second half and quality defense took care of business at PNC Arena.

