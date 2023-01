NC State coach Kevin Keatts said his team needed to be tougher following the loss at Clemson, and his two star guards needed to lead the way.

The message was received and NC State crushed Duke 84-60 on Wednesday at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack backcourt of Jarkel Joiner and Terquavion Smith combined for 45 points and the defense was terrific from start to finish.

