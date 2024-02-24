For the first time since the Jan. 6 victory over Virginia, NC State won with ease down the stretch, with the 1974 Wolfpack national title squad looking on.

NC State has had a string of games where it would come down to the final minutes, and that wasn’t the case Saturday in a 81-70 victory over Boston College in front of 14,642 fans at PNC Arena.

NC State probably looked up at the three-minute mark and pondered, “So this is what it feels like?”

NC State improved to 17-10 overall and 9-7 in the ACC, and play at Florida State on Feb. 27. BC fell to 15-12 overall and 6-10 in the league.

“I was shocked because I thought we’d have another close game,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “We’ve only had 11 of them in the ACC. I thought our guys were completely locked in. We knew it. We felt we let one slip away at home [vs. Syracuse on Feb. 20].”

NCSU honored the 1974 team at halftime, and wore “STATE” on the front of its crisp white jerseys. Several members previously came when the legendary David Thompson had his statue unveiled outside of Reynolds Coliseum on Dec. 6, 2023.

Keatts gave a “maybe, maybe not” on whether the STATE jerseys could make an appearance against Duke on March 4 for Senior Night.

“I was so happy we could honor the 1974 team,” Keatts said. “It’s amazing, 50 years, and you see the bond those guys have. Those guys came to practice yesterday and spent time with the guys.

“I love the STATE jerseys and we wear them every so often. We don’t wear them all the time.

“We wore them to honor a great team.”

NC State didn’t waste any time to start the second half in putting away Boston College. The Wolfpack went on a 9-0 run to stretch the lead to 47-28 with 17:00 minutes left in the game, and never had any drama. NC State led 76-58 with three minutes left, so nothing like its previous six close games (going 3-3).

Balanced scoring proved to be NC State’s friend, with four players in double figures, led by senior center D.J. Burns’ 19 points.

NC State wasn’t particularly sharp in the first half, but didn’t need to be to build a 38-26 lead. The Wolfpack established Burns in the post early, and he went to work. That opened up the perimeter game. But two areas stood out in helping out the Wolfpack.

Boston College set the tone with five turnovers in the first 4:33 of the game and ended up with 11 first-half turnovers. Boston College also fouled early and often, and NCSU cashed in and made all 11 free-throw attempts. The Eagles only had one free throw.

“I thought this was our best defensive effort, especially in the first half,” Keatts said.

NC State junior guard Jayden Taylor made all seven of his free throws en route to 11 points of his 15 points at the half. Junior power forward Mohamed Diarra also provided a spark with eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Burns and senior guard D.J. Horne combined for 21 points in the first half, and 32 for the game. NC State was in such control throughout the game that Horne wasn’t needed to be Superman.

“He has been special,” Keatts said. “I don’t know if I’ve seen in a six-game period, I’ve seen a guy play as well as he has.”

Star center Quinten Post went to the bench with two fouls for BC, and only logged nine minutes in the first half. He was never a factor before fouling out, going 1 of 6 from the field for just six points and nine boards. His partner in crime, sophomore power forward Devin McClockton went 0 of 6 from the field for one point.

“Our post guys were tremendous,” Keatts said.

Senior wing Mason Madsen paced the Eagles with 21 points and seven boards, and he went 4 off 7 from three-point land. BC shot 9 of 20 on three-pointers, but it was offset by finishing with 16 turnovers.