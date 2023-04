The class of 2026 is shaping up to be a good one, and NC State has already offered one player, while another has a Wolfpack football offer.

NC State has offered power forward Latrell Allmond of Southern Pines, N.C., who played with NCSU signee Dennis Parker this past year at Richmond (Va.) John Marshall. NC State also has offered Reidsville's Kendre' Harrison in football, where he plays tight end and defensive end. He's tracking as a future Rivals100 member in hoops.