NC State freshman center Manny Bates thought the worst was over with his high school shoulder injury.

Bates suffered his first shoulder injury prior to the start of his senior season at Fayetteville (N.C.) Northwood Temple Academy. He played just two contests, missing out on the chance of playing with future Wolfpack teammate Ian Steere, also a center. He thought he was back 100 percent last February, but was held out of the NCISAA 1A playoffs as a precaution.

Bates got to play in front of the fans for the last time at the Josh Level Classic on May 19 at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High. He was rusty, but the 6-foot-11, 221-pounder chipped in seven points, four rebounds and two blocks. Most importantly, he felt confident about his health.

NC State announced Aug. 21 that Bates would have to redshirt this season after reinjuring his shoulder. He was “bummed out” at first concerning the news.

“It was bad luck because it happened when I was home [last summer],” Bates said. “It was a random accident.

“It’s the same injury as a year ago. This one happened when I was sleeping. I was sleeping and it just came out. I think my arm raised while I was sleeping and it just happened.”

Bates had no idea that could have happened to him, but he’s keeping a positive attitude despite being on the sidelines for two different years. He was able to ditch his sling and begin rehab a few weeks ago.

“I’m trying to look at the bigger picture,” Bates said. “Instead of playing through this and risking my career even more, I know sitting out will give me the bigger picture of getting stronger and better with the team.”

Rivals.com ranked Bates the No. 139 overall player nationally in the class of 2018, and the No. 11 center in the country. He originally picked NCSU over South Carolina and Georgetown. Bates said riding the bike will be his main way of conditioning this fall.

“I’ve been feeling better,” Bates said. “The team is doing a good job of boosting me up at practice. They are doing a good job of boosting my confidence up.”

Bates plans to hit the ground running next year, and is looking forward to learning all the plays and Wolfpack schemes in the meantime. He’s accepting his role of “Coach Bates.”

“From the sideline, I can see stuff that they [NCSU post players] might not see during the game,” Bates said. “During timeouts, I can help them and boost them. They’ll be able to give me knowledge back.”

A healthy Bates would join Kentucky junior post transfer Sacha Killeya-Jones and Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy point guard Jalen Lecque, who is expected to sign with the Wolfpack during the November signing period. The trio would give the Wolfpack two Rivals.com five-star players and Bates was a four-star prospect.