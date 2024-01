The recruiting relationship between NC State and Baltimore (Md.) Saint Frances junior wide receiver Jeremiah Koger is starting to heat up.

NC State offered the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder on Dec. 5, 2023, and he plans on making his first unofficial visit for the Wolfpack’s Junior Day on Saturday. Koger has offers from NC State, Boston College, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple and Virginia Tech thus far.