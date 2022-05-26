GREENSBORO — Wesley Tubbs III has been undergoing some big changes and starting to concentrate on a few colleges this weekend.

Tubbs was a standout on Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian, which went 23-9 in NCISAA action. Following a coaching change, he’s looking for a new high school to attend. The 6-foot-7, 170-pounder has also switched from Team United traveling team to Team Loaded VA, which is on the adidas circuit. He’ll have some “home” game when Team Loaded VA plays in front of college coaches in early July in Rock Hill, S.C.