Junior Jayvontay Conner brings a unique skillset at around 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds.

Conner can make plays of a wide receiver in a body of a H-back or flex tight end. He unofficially visited Thursday’s NC State practice with new junior teammate wide receiver Que’Sean Brown of Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High. The Eagles have four players at NC State — running back Micah Crowell, defensive back Isaiah Crowell, defensive end Zyun Reeves and defensive end Alec Neugent.