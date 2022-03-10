Junior 'weapon' Jayvontay Conner offered by NC State
Junior Jayvontay Conner brings a unique skillset at around 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds.
Conner can make plays of a wide receiver in a body of a H-back or flex tight end. He unofficially visited Thursday’s NC State practice with new junior teammate wide receiver Que’Sean Brown of Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High. The Eagles have four players at NC State — running back Micah Crowell, defensive back Isaiah Crowell, defensive end Zyun Reeves and defensive end Alec Neugent.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news