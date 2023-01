Explosive junior wing Rakease Passmore was able to play on the big stage last week in the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Passmore has seen his life do a 180-degree turn over the last year. At this time last year, he was playing for Asheville (N.C.) Reynolds High, and was still a relative unknown to college coaches. Wake Forest was his lone high major offer.