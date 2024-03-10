Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler junior defensive end Colby Cronk is definitely intrigued about playing at NC State.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder has nine scholarship offers, including NC State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh from P4 conferences, and also from Florida International, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida and Western Michigan. The Wolfpack offered Nov. 8.