Boston also wished he could tell his mother all about it. Tamara Dixon had suffered an aneurysm on June 9, 2022, and tragically passed away at age 31. Boston has dedicated the rest of his life to his mom, and could tell from the fifth grade-on that his family was different from others. He now lives with his grandmother.

Boston could feel his mother’s presence, Tamara Dixon, throughout the day at Westside High. Boston has known since Aug. 9 that he was going to go to NC State. He had unofficially visited NC State for Alpha Wolf on July 28, and earned a scholarship offer during the trip. He just knew.

Senior wide receiver Jimmar Boston had a heavy heart when he verbally committed on his 18th birthday in front of family and friends Tuesday night at Anderson (S.C.) Westside High.

“I could feel her through the whole thing,” said Boston, who was nicknamed “Tank” by his grandmother as a toddler. “My Nana has taken me in and I’ve stayed with her. I’ve set my own goals and dreams. Whatever I want to accomplish, I want to do it.

“[My mom] had to step in and do everything. [Around fifth grade], I realized how hard it was.”

Boston said it wasn’t too hard to keep a secret on his college intentions the last four weeks. He is able to take his official visit this fall.

“It was pretty to keep it from most people, but for the people around me, it was hard,” Boston said. “I was just waiting on my birthday. It was just nice and the room was full. I didn’t expect it to be full. It was nice seeing everybody.”

Boston hit it off quickly with NCSU wide receivers coach Joker Phillips. He joins fellow senior wide receiver commits Jonathan Paylor of Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High and Terrell Anderson of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley.

“I’m handsy, pretty quick and I will catch every deep ball,” Boston said. “I’m also on kick return.”

Boston figures he’ll play both inside receiver and outside receiver for the Wolfpack. He didn’t get to watch the NCSU win over Connecticut last Thursday, but he plans to make his second trip to Raleigh this Saturday and watch the Wolfpack host Notre Dame.

“I loved the coaches and the plan they for have for me for when I enroll,” said Boston, who will early enroll next January. “They want me to get as much touches as possible. This came together pretty fast. After the first visit [July 28], they had me pretty hooked.”

Boston attended Alpha Wolf with his grandfather and he also came away impressed.

“It was important because he really liked Coach Joker,” Boston said. “I’m glad he liked it because I really wanted my family to like where I was going to.”

Boston grew up in the shadows of Clemson and followed ACC football over the years. Now, he’ll get to play at Clemson and others one day.

“I have always wanted to play schools that I grew up watching,” Boston said. “To actually play them, it’s going to be crazy.”

Boston is currently unrated by Rivals.com, but that is fine for now due to playing just defensive back. Boston suffered a thumb injury and can only play defense for the time being. Westside High is off to a 1-1 start and play at Abbeville (S.C.) High on Friday.

“I tore something in my thumb and had surgery,” Boston said. “I’m trying to ease myself into offense [this season]. I have a club on.

“I’m just glad to be back in the game.”

Boston talked to coach Dave Doeren on Monday, and then to Coach Phillips on Tuesday, to check in. He hopes to major in something business-related.

“They were just really excited for me to come and announce to the world that I’m coming,” Boston said.