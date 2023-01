LEWISVILLE — Salisbury (N.C.) High junior wing Jayden “Juke” Harris is living proof that lives can change in a hurry.

Harris’ only offer at this time last year was from Western Carolina. That all changed after a big spring and summer with Team Wall 16s and Team Loaded VA 16s, and he’s firmly on the recruiting map. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 40 overall player in the class of 2024, and he has at least 24 scholarship offers.