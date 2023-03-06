Jarkel Joiner, Terquavion Smith earn second-team All-ACC
NC State senior point guard Jarkel Joiner and sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith were both named second-team All-ACC on Monday.
Smith finished with 243 points, which ranked seventh in the voting, and Joiner was right behind with 2013 points.
Smith and Joiner both averaged 17.3 points per game this season. Joiner, an Ole Miss graduate transfer, added 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, and he shot 36.0 percent from the field. Joiner also finished seventh in ACC Player of the Year voting.
Smith had a team-high 4.4 assists a contest, plus 1.5 steals, shot 36.8 percent from the field and 33.2 percent on three-pointers for the regular season.
In 20 ACC games, Joiner led the Wolfpack with 17.3 points per game, and he chipped in 5.2 boards. Smith averaged 16.8 points and 3.4 rebounds a contest, and he made a team-best 52 three-point field goals in league action.
Miami (Fla.) guard Isaiah Wong was named ACC Player of the Year, and he was joined on the first team by UNC center Armando Bacot, Wake Forest point guard Tyree Appleby, Clemson small forward Hunter Tyson and Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton.
Fifth-year junior center D.J. Burns was named honorable mention, and fourth-year junior wing Casey Morsell was sixth in Most Improved Player.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts finished tied for fourth in coach of the year voting, which was won by Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel.
2022-23 ACC Award Winners
All-ACC Team
First Team
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319
Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271
Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262
Second Team
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243
Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203
Jordan Miller, Miami, 148
Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132
Third Team
Norchad Omier, Miami, 131
PJ Hall, Clemson, 126
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54
Honorable Mention
El Ellis, Louisville, 50
Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 43
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 40
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35
Quinten Post, Boston College, 33
Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 31
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 26
DJ Burns Jr., NC State, 24
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 21
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
Player of the Year
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 30 votes
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 23
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 9
Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 4
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3
Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 3
Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 2
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 1
Rookie of the Year
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 68 votes
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 7
All-Defensive Team
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 63 votes
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 56
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55
Dereck Lively II, Duke, 45
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 26
All-Freshman Team
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 75 votes
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 72
Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 51
JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 39
Dereck Lively II, Duke, 39
Coach of the Year
Jeff Capel, Pitt, 57 votes
Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 8
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 6
Kevin Keatts, NC State, 2
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 2
Defensive Player of the Year
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 29 votes
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 18
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 13
Dereck Lively II, Duke, 6
Federiko Federiko, Pitt, 3
Ja'von Franklin, Georgia Tech, 3
Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 2
Norchad Omier, Miami, 1
Most Improved Player
Quinten Post, Boston College, 23 votes
Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 14
Jordan Miller, Miami, 14
Chase Hunter, Clemson, 10
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 3
Casey Morsell, NC State, 3
Wooga Poplar, Miami, 3
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2
JJ Traynor, Louisville, 1
Federiko Federiko, Pitt, 1
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 1
Sixth Man of the Year
Nike Sibande, Pitt, 47 votes
Ben Vander Plas, Virginia, 8
Ryan Young, Duke, 7
Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 6
Bensley Joseph, Miami, 3
Deivon Smith, Georgia Tech, 2
Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 2
