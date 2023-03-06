NC State senior point guard Jarkel Joiner and sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith were both named second-team All-ACC on Monday. Smith finished with 243 points, which ranked seventh in the voting, and Joiner was right behind with 2013 points. Smith and Joiner both averaged 17.3 points per game this season. Joiner, an Ole Miss graduate transfer, added 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, and he shot 36.0 percent from the field. Joiner also finished seventh in ACC Player of the Year voting.

NC State sophomore wing Terquavion Smith was named second-team All-ACC on Monday. (The Associated Press)

Smith had a team-high 4.4 assists a contest, plus 1.5 steals, shot 36.8 percent from the field and 33.2 percent on three-pointers for the regular season. In 20 ACC games, Joiner led the Wolfpack with 17.3 points per game, and he chipped in 5.2 boards. Smith averaged 16.8 points and 3.4 rebounds a contest, and he made a team-best 52 three-point field goals in league action. Miami (Fla.) guard Isaiah Wong was named ACC Player of the Year, and he was joined on the first team by UNC center Armando Bacot, Wake Forest point guard Tyree Appleby, Clemson small forward Hunter Tyson and Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton. Fifth-year junior center D.J. Burns was named honorable mention, and fourth-year junior wing Casey Morsell was sixth in Most Improved Player. NC State coach Kevin Keatts finished tied for fourth in coach of the year voting, which was won by Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel.

2022-23 ACC Award Winners

All-ACC Team First Team Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337 Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324 Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319 Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271 Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262 Second Team Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258 Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243 Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203 Jordan Miller, Miami, 148 Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132 Third Team Norchad Omier, Miami, 131 PJ Hall, Clemson, 126 Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102 Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54 Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54 Honorable Mention El Ellis, Louisville, 50 Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 43 Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 40 Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35 Quinten Post, Boston College, 33 Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 31 RJ Davis, North Carolina, 26 DJ Burns Jr., NC State, 24 Caleb Love, North Carolina, 21 Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team). Player of the Year Isaiah Wong, Miami, 30 votes Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 23 Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 9 Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 4 Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3 Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 3 Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 2 Jeremy Roach, Duke, 1 Rookie of the Year Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 68 votes Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 7 All-Defensive Team Reece Beekman, Virginia, 63 votes Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 56 Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55 Dereck Lively II, Duke, 45 Kihei Clark, Virginia, 26 All-Freshman Team Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 75 votes Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 72 Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 51 JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 39 Dereck Lively II, Duke, 39 Coach of the Year Jeff Capel, Pitt, 57 votes Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 8 Brad Brownell, Clemson, 6 Kevin Keatts, NC State, 2 Tony Bennett, Virginia, 2 Defensive Player of the Year Reece Beekman, Virginia, 29 votes Leaky Black, North Carolina, 18 Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 13 Dereck Lively II, Duke, 6 Federiko Federiko, Pitt, 3 Ja'von Franklin, Georgia Tech, 3 Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 2 Norchad Omier, Miami, 1 Most Improved Player Quinten Post, Boston College, 23 votes Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 14 Jordan Miller, Miami, 14 Chase Hunter, Clemson, 10 Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 3 Casey Morsell, NC State, 3 Wooga Poplar, Miami, 3 Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2 JJ Traynor, Louisville, 1 Federiko Federiko, Pitt, 1 Jeremy Roach, Duke, 1 Sixth Man of the Year Nike Sibande, Pitt, 47 votes Ben Vander Plas, Virginia, 8 Ryan Young, Duke, 7 Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 6 Bensley Joseph, Miami, 3 Deivon Smith, Georgia Tech, 2 Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 2