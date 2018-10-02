Rivals.com recruiting analyst Eric Bossi likes the potential for new NC State point guard commit Jalen Lecque to fit in well in the backcourt next year.

Lecque was originally a member of the class of 2018, but elected to reclass to 2019 when he made the move from Bronx (N.Y.) Monsignor Scanlon. He had suffered an ACL strain in Aug. 2016, and was still a relative “sleeper” when he joined Southern Stampede traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.