Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-14 08:57:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Ikem Ekwonu confident in his decision to pick NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jolpue5u6oexmyfenn4l
Ekwonu picked NC State over eight other offers from Power Five programs.
Rivals.com

Charlotte Providence Day High three-star lineman Ikem Ekwonu is headed to play offense at NC State, but he could pass for being a good defensive tackle prospect.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}