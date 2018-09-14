Ikem Ekwonu confident in his decision to pick NC State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Charlotte Providence Day High three-star lineman Ikem Ekwonu is headed to play offense at NC State, but he could pass for being a good defensive tackle prospect.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news