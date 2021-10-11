IARP releases limited timeline update on NC State hoops case
The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) released a limited update of the timeline thus far of NC State’s case going through the newly formed committee.
The case that centers around former Wolfpack coaches Mark Gottfried and Orlando Early and NC State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was referred to IARP on Feb. 14, 2020 and accepted May 18, 2020.
On Aug 9-10, 2021, the timeline shows that a “hearing” was conducted. It did not provide more details, but the IARP website that details its work does have a reference to a hearing:
“The Independent Resolution Panel consists of 15 members with legal, higher education and/or sports backgrounds. Once a case is accepted into the IARP, a public disclosure is made and a hearing panel of five (IRP) members and one alternate is appointed by the IAOC. That panel will review the allegations issued by the CCU and the parties’ response to those allegations. It then conducts a hearing, decides whether violations occurred and prescribes penalties.”
If the hearing that took place in August is related, it could suggest that a decision Is nearing. The timeline also showed that the Complex Case Unit (CCU) issued an amended Notice of Allegations on Feb. 1, 2021, but provided no details. NC State and Gottfried issued responses to that amended Notice of Allegation on May 3.
The original Notice of Allegations issued July of 2019 by the NCAA Committee On Infractions charged four violations, including two of Level I magnitude, surrounding an alleged $40,000 payment from Early to Smith through the player’s former personal trainer. The accusations stemmed from testimony by former Adidas grassroots coach T.J. Gassnola during an FBI trial, but NC State disputed that there was proof money was exchanged while also questioning Gassnola’s credibility.
Thus far, NC State is the only case to have received a hearing from IARP. Memphis was first to enter the process, but that particular investigation is dealing with matters of compliance, per IARP's updated timeline release.
Arizona, Kansas, Louisville and LSU also have pending matters. Arizona received an amended notice of allegations on Oct. 4, and Louisville received theirs Sept. 30. The other two cases still appear to be involved in procedural matters.
