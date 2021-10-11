IARP releases limited timeline update on NC State hoops case

The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) released a limited update of the timeline thus far of NC State’s case going through the newly formed committee.

The case that centers around former Wolfpack coaches Mark Gottfried and Orlando Early and NC State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was referred to IARP on Feb. 14, 2020 and accepted May 18, 2020.

On Aug 9-10, 2021, the timeline shows that a “hearing” was conducted. It did not provide more details, but the IARP website that details its work does have a reference to a hearing:

“The Independent Resolution Panel consists of 15 members with legal, higher education and/or sports backgrounds. Once a case is accepted into the IARP, a public disclosure is made and a hearing panel of five (IRP) members and one alternate is appointed by the IAOC. That panel will review the allegations issued by the CCU and the parties’ response to those allegations. It then conducts a hearing, decides whether violations occurred and prescribes penalties.”