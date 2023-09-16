Final: NC State 45, VMI 7
NC State improved to 2-1 with a 45-7 win over Virginia Military Institute on Saturday.
The Wolfpack return to action next Friday at Virginia, who are 0-3 on the season.
Final statistics (5:01 p.m.)
Demarcus Jones gets on scoreboard (4:44 p.m.)
Redshirt junior running back Demarcus Jones rumbles in for the two-yard touchdown and NC State extends its lead to 45-7 with 7:45 left in the game.
Third quarter statistics (4:27 p.m.)
Julian Gray hits home run (4:19 p.m.)
Redshirt sophomore Julian Gray doing his part to spark the Wolfpack, getting a 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and this one will count. NC State leads 38-7 with 2:25 left in the third quarter. Gray had a previous kickoff return for a touchdown called back due to penalty.
VMI gets on the board (4:17 p.m.)
VMI wide receiver Egypt Nelson caught a 22-yard touchdown catch and NC State's lead is now 31-7 with 2:36 left in the third quarter. The Wolfpack have been flat after halftime.
Halftime statistics (3:27 p.m.)
Wolfpack tack on late second-quarter score (3:24 p.m.)
NC State redshirt junior running back Delbert Mimms powers in for the one-yard touchdown run and NCSU leads 30-0 with 25 seconds left in the second quarter.
Brayden Narveson makes field goal (3 p.m.)
Brayden Narveson makes a 31-yard field goal to extend NC State's lead to 24-0 with 7:37 left in the second quarter.
First quarter statistics (2:47 p.m.)
Receivers have big series (2:37 p.m.)
Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong's face to the corner to Rice senior wide receiver transfer Bradley Rozner goes for a 16-yard touchdown. NC State leads 21-0 with 2:51 left in the first quarter.
NCSU with pick-six (2:24 p.m.)
Backup quarterback Collin Shannon had his pass dropped and it fell right into the hands of NC State senior nickel Larry Kennedy, who had a nice return for 30 yards and a touchdown. NCSU leads 14-0 with 7:07 left in the first quarter.
NC State strikes first (2:17 p.m.)
NC State redshirt junior running back Delbert Mimms powered in to complete the 12-play, 58-yard drive. The Wolfpack lead 7-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter.
Pregame update (1:41 p.m.)
NC State starting cornerback Aydan White and reserve safety Rakeim Ashford both not dressed out for the pregame.
