Final: No. 10 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24
Notre Dame took advantage of some key turnovers and controlled the second half to pull away for a 45-24 win during a lightning-delayed contest Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Final statistics (5:21 p.m.)
Dacari Collins gets first NC State catch, score (5:15 p.m.)
Clemson wide receiver transfer Dacari Collins gets open over the middle and he runs it in for a 21-yard touchdown for the Wolfpack. Notre Dame now leads 45-24 with 2:03 left in the game.
Notre Dame puts finishing touches on (5:08 p.m.)
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman rolls out and tight end Holden Staes continues his big day with a 35-yard touchdown. Notre Dame leads NC State 45-17 with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish had four running backs get one carry apiece leading up to Staes' touchdown.
NC State turnover part II (4:53 p.m.)
Perfect play call and Notre Dame tight end Davis Sherwood gets the 10-yard touchdown to give the Fighting Irish a 31-17 lead with 11:38 left in the game against NC State. ND took advantage of NC State's interception, with DJ Brown snagging the pass at the NCSU 16-yard line.
ND takes advantage of NC State's turnover (4:44 p.m.)
Perfect play call and Notre Dame tight end Davis Sherwood gets the 10-yard touchdown to give the Fighting Irish a 31-17 lead with 11:38 left in the game against NC State. ND took advantage of NC State's interception.
Statistics through three quarters (4:32 p.m.)
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong comes alive (4:22 p.m.)
NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong hit senior wide receiver Keyon Lesane for 38 yards, and then freshman receiver Javonte Vereen for 17 yards. It set up Armstrong’s one-yard touchdown run. Notre Dame now leads 24-17 with 2:55 left in the third quarter.
Tight end Holden Staes takes over (4:12 p.m.)
NC State safety Bishop Fitzgerald doesn't make the tackle and Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes takes off for a 40-yard touchdown. Staes had 68 yards on the series and Notre Dame leads NC State 24-10 with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
NC State tacks on field goal (4:08 p.m.)
NC State passes on going for it on fourth and two, and kicker Brayden Narveson drains the 49-yard field goal. Nice job by holder Caden Noonkester on the high snap. Notre Dame leads 17-10 with 7:27 left in the third quarter.
Halftime statistics (3:31 p.m.)
Fighting Irish makes things happen (3:28 p.m.)
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman finds freshman wide receiver Jaden Greathouse for the 13-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the second quarter. Notre Dame surged to a 17-7 lead.
NC State cuts lead to 10-7 (3:21 p.m.)
NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong takes off and he finds his roommate (or former one) Bradley Rozner for a nine-yard touchdown on third and goal. Notre Dame leads 10-7 with 1:16 left in the second quarter. Notre Dame had three costly penalties on the drive.
Estime goes for 80 (2:36 p.m.)
NC State was not ready on the first play after the break and running back Audric Estime goes 80 yards for a touchdown. ND leads 10-0 with 14:32 left in the second quarter.
Weather delay (12:50 p.m.)
The Notre Dame at NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium has been delayed due to weather, with the Fighting Irish up 3-0 at the 14:45 mark of the second quarter.
First quarter statistics (12:43 p.m.)
ND strikes first (12:34 p.m.)
Spencer Shrader, a USF transfer, bombs a 54-yard field goal to give Notre Dame a 3-0 lead over NC State with 3:18 left in the first quarter.
Pregame (11 a.m.)
