From the other sideline: Mississippi State

"I think the 'real' State team is somewhere in the middle.

The Louisiana Tech game was a tale of two extremes. The Mississippi State team shown in the first and fourth quarters looked like a team that could finish top-four in the SEC West — the offense was clicking and scored on five of their six possessions, and the defense made stops.

"However, the second and third quarters looked like a hapless team that could win three or four games, tops.

"These two iterations of Mississippi State were on such opposite ends of the spectrum, that I think it’s fair to say the real State team is somewhere in between."