Junior guard Jayden Taylor erupted for 10 points during a 17-2 run to give NCSU a 60-43 lead with 11:36 left in the game. Paul Lewis hit a 3-pointer to stem the tide for Vanderbilt, but the damage was done.

The 4-0 Wolfpack advanced to play the winner of Arizona State and Brigham Young at 10 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. Vanderbilt fell to 3-2 and plays the loser Friday.

NC State had a step up in intensity and physicality in defeating Vanderbilt 84-78 on Thursday in the Las Vegas Showdown.

Taylor was one of four NC State players in double figures with 18 points. He was joined by impressive freshman forward Dennis Parker, who came off the bench for 18 points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

The one-two punch of NC State senior center D.J. Burns and Parker sparked the offense in building a 43-33 halftime lead over Vanderbilt.

Burns got his work down on the boards and with his passing to help him spark the Wolfpack. He had nine points, six rebounds and two assists in the first half. He finished with 13 points, nine boards and four assists, but had to work for his points.

NCSU shot an impressive 54.5 percent from the field and forced eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Vanderbilt got good looks, but struggled with the three-point going 2 of 11 in the first half.

The Commodores shot much better in the second half, while NC State fell off. The Wolfpack shot just 32.4 percent in the second half in going 12 of 37 from the field and 3 of 10 on three pointers.

NC State had 17 assists and forced 19 Vanderbilt turnovers. Vanderbilt played without injured start point guard Ezra Manjon, but did welcome the healthy return of guard Tyrin Lawrence and post player Ven-Allen Lubin.

Manjon entered the game averaging 18.8 points and 4.0 assists per game this season. He averaged 10.5 points and 3.8 assists a contest last year.

Lawrence sparked the offense in his first game of the season. He finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Lubin chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds, and freshman wing Jason Rivera-Torres had 12 points.