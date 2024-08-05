Yohance Connor unofficially visited NC State this past weekend and came away with something he’d been working toward.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Connor is ranked No. 74 overall in the class of 2026 by Rivals.com, and is poised for a big junior year at his new school, Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, where he’ll share the backcourt with top senior point guard Kaden Magwood, who is also a NCSU recruiting target.

Connor was joined by his older brother to visit NC State.