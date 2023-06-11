NC State contacted Bond last week and arranged for him to officially visit this weekend. He earned a Wolfpack offer on the visit and verbally committed Sunday.

Massillon (Ohio) Washington senior defensive end Chase Bond has only really been recruited by NC State for a week.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder was recruited by NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles. He was expected to joined on the official visit by mother, father and step-mother on the trip. The family used to have cousins live in North Carolina.

Bond said Wiles was able to reach out to Washington coach Nate Moore earlier this week. Wiles had been at Murray State in the 1990s, which had quarterback Herman Taylor, who is now coaching at Washington High.

The Tigers went 12-2 this past season, including a 23-13 win over historic rival Canton (Ohio) McKinley on Oct. 22, 2022. His parents both grew up in Massillon. Bond didn’t wrestle this past year, but participated in the sport for 12 years.

Bond has earned offers from Connecticut, Marshall, Temple and five MAC schools — Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Ohio and Western Michigan. He also has three Division III offers. He was going to officially visit Ball State on June 22 and Western Michigan on June 24.

Bond is the seventh verbal commitment for the Wolfpack and first on the defensive line.