Coveted OLB Sterling Dixon picks NC State over North Carolina

Alabama freshman outside linebacker Sterling Dixon played in three games for Alabama this season, and elected to enter the transfer portal. Dixon received offers from NC State, North Carolina, Minnesota, Liberty, Houston, Oklahoma and West Virginia. However, he narrowed it to NC State and UNC, and picked the Wolfpack on Friday following his official visit.

Alabama freshman outside linebacker Sterling Dixon picked NC State over North Carolina on Friday. (Photo by USA Today Sports photos)

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound Dixon was ranked No. 169 overall in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com, and was No. 10 overall in Alabama and No. 6 outside linebacker nationally coming out of Spanish Fort (Ala.) High. NC State was one of at least 31 schools to offer him a scholarship in high school. He picked Alabama over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi and Penn State. Alabama then had coach Nick Saban retire. Dixon had 128 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hurries, 15 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass breakup his senior year.