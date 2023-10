St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County senior wide receiver Christian Zachary became a key part of NC State’s recruiting class Oct. 5.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder had committed to Virginia during the June camp season June 6, but always was intrigued by NC State. The Wolfpack had him officially visit Sept. 29, and he was sold. The Rivals.com three-star prospect had NCSU wide receiver coach Joker Phillips as his point man.

The Wolfpack had a good connection to Zachary’s prep coach Wayne Farmer, who is in his sixth year at the school and 36th year coaching.