It’s safe to say that NC State four-star defensive tackle commit C.J. Clark was fired up about New London (N.C.) North Stanly High, a 1-A program in the state, rolling to a 29-14 home win over Charlotte Providence Day, a team loaded with at least five major Power Five conference players in its junior and senior classes.

Watching him play from the sideline was NC State head coach Dave Doeren and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick. The Wolfpack had an interest in both teams. Three-star Providence Day offensive guard Ikem Ekwonu is another NC State commit, and the Pack is involved with some of their juniors, notably four-star receiver Porter Rooks.



Safe to say that Clark appreciated Doeren using his first available Friday for hitting the road on Clark's game.

“It let me know to push harder to show them what I’m really about,” Clark said. “Just stay focused.”

It’s been almost three months since Clark verbally committed to NC State over Georgia and North Carolina. He said he is “still solid” and other colleges are taking the hint.

“Some of them are still coming around, but it’s slowed down a lot,” Clark added.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder added that he will be enrolling in January at NC State.

Rivals.com ranks Clark as the No. 161 prospect in the country regardless of position, the No. 9 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 7 recruit in the state.