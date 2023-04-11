Taylor picked Butler as a sophomore at Indianapolis (Ind.) Perry Meridian High as an under the radar Rivals.com three-star prospect Sept. 19, 2019. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder picked the Bulldogs over offers from Bradley, Miami (Ohio) and IUPUI.

New NC State transfer Jayden Taylor had a very different recruiting experience compared to when he was in high school.

Taylor averaged 10.5 points and 3.4 rebounds and shot 39.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point land in two years with the Bulldogs. He went 14-19 under coach LaVall Jordan, who was fired after the 2022 season, and Butler went 14-19 in his first year playing for coach Thad Matta.

When he put his name in the transfer portal March 13, numerous schools contacted him but he narrowed it down to NC State and Arkansas. He visited the Wolfpack on Thursday and Friday, and then spent the weekend with the Razorbacks. Arkansas was able to land Houston sophomore wing Traman Mark on Sunday.

Taylor knows what to expect from NC State because Butler played them in the Bahamas on Nov. 25. Taylor went 7 of 16 from the field and 2 of 8 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 76-61 loss.

Taylor added 18 points and four three-pointers in a 71-45 loss vs. Tennessee and 20 points and three-pointers against BYU in the Battle 4 Atlantis. NC State was able to scout him then in preparation for their game against the Bulldogs.

Taylor reached 20-plus points in five games, including a three-game stretch in the Big East where he combined for 61 points against Xavier, Villanova and Georgetown. He also had a career-high 24 points against he Hoyas on Jan. 1.

Taylor was named a Indiana All-Star in 2021, after averaging 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game for Perry Meridian. He shot 50.3 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from the 3-point line and 78.5 percent from the free-throw line.

NC State likely has four remaining scholarships to use.