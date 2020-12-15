NC State Wolfpack football finished the 2020 regular season 8-3 overall and 7-3 in ACC play.

The Pack will now wait to find out its bowl game destination on Dec. 20 when the final College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings are released after the conclusion of the various conference championships. NC State was ranked No. 23 in the most recent CFP rankings, which were released Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Pack is also ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

Here is where the national outlets currently believe the Wolfpack will end up once the bowl schedule is officially announced: