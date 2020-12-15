Bowl projections: NC State Wolfpack football
NC State Wolfpack football finished the 2020 regular season 8-3 overall and 7-3 in ACC play.
The Pack will now wait to find out its bowl game destination on Dec. 20 when the final College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings are released after the conclusion of the various conference championships. NC State was ranked No. 23 in the most recent CFP rankings, which were released Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Pack is also ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.
Here is where the national outlets currently believe the Wolfpack will end up once the bowl schedule is officially announced:
ESPN
Mark Schlabach:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss
Kyle Bonagura:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss
CBS Sports
Bowl Projection:
Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)
Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Penn State
Bleacher Report
Bowl Projection:
Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)
Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Maryland
USA Today
Bowl Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Kentucky
Athlon Sports
Bowl Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss
The Athletic
Bowl Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss
Stadium
Bowl Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss
Yahoo Sports
Bowl Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss
Sporting News
Bowl Projection:
Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)
Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Penn State
Joe Giglio of WRALSportsFan
With three teams opting out and two games left, the ACC bowl order is clearing up.— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) December 14, 2020
The YP projections on @WRAL .. https://t.co/L4U6baj9vU pic.twitter.com/nJcoDGxRys
