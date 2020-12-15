 Bowl projections: NC State Wolfpack football
NC State Wolfpack football finished the 2020 regular season 8-3 overall and 7-3 in ACC play.

The Pack will now wait to find out its bowl game destination on Dec. 20 when the final College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings are released after the conclusion of the various conference championships. NC State was ranked No. 23 in the most recent CFP rankings, which were released Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Pack is also ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

Here is where the national outlets currently believe the Wolfpack will end up once the bowl schedule is officially announced:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State head coach Dave Doeren's team finished the regular season with at least eight wins for the third time in four seasons. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

ESPN

Ole Miss is 4-4 in the 2020 regular season as of Dec. 15.
Ole Miss is 4-4 in the 2020 regular season as of Dec. 15. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

Mark Schlabach:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss

Kyle Bonagura:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss

CBS Sports

Penn State is 3-5 overall and has won three straight games as of Dec. 15.
Penn State is 3-5 overall and has won three straight games as of Dec. 15. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Bowl Projection:

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)

Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Penn State

Bleacher Report 

Maryland is 2-3 overall in the 2020 season as of Dec. 15.
Maryland is 2-3 overall in the 2020 season as of Dec. 15. (AP Images)

Bowl Projection:

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)

Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Maryland

USA Today 

Kentucky is 4-6 in the 2020 regular season as of Dec. 15.
Kentucky is 4-6 in the 2020 regular season as of Dec. 15. (Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Bowl Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Kentucky

Athlon Sports

Ole Miss is 4-4 overall as of Dec. 15.
Ole Miss is 4-4 overall as of Dec. 15.

Bowl Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss

The Athletic 

Lane Kiffin is 4-4 in his first season as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.
Lane Kiffin is 4-4 in his first season as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. ()

Bowl Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss

Stadium

Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore has 1,193 receiving yards through eight contests in 2020.
Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore has 1,193 receiving yards through eight contests in 2020. (AP)

Bowl Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss

Yahoo Sports

Ole Miss defensive back Keidron Smith leads the Rebels with 52 tackles in 2020.
Ole Miss defensive back Keidron Smith leads the Rebels with 52 tackles in 2020. (USA Today Sports)

Bowl Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss

Sporting News 

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson leads the Nittany Lions with 695 receiving yards through eight contests.
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson leads the Nittany Lions with 695 receiving yards through eight contests.

Bowl Projection:

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)

Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Penn State

Joe Giglio of WRALSportsFan


