Bishop Fitzgerald feeling more comfortable, leading others
NC State senior safety Bishop Fitzgerald was the newcomer a year ago, joining the Wolfpack program from junior college.
Fitzgerald is now helping out some of the new transfers at safety and nickel in adjusting to NC State.
Click below to watch the video:
