{{ timeAgo('2021-02-17 10:33:18 -0600') }} baseball Edit

WATCH: NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent media day presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack baseball head coach Elliott Avent answered questions Wednesday during the Pack's 2021 media day.

NC State will open the regular season with a home contest against VMI on Friday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at Doak Field at Dail Park.

Here is the video of Avent from Wednesday:

NC State head baseball coach Elliott Avent enters his 25th season with the program in 2021. (Ken Martin)

