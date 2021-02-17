WATCH: NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent media day presser
NC State Wolfpack baseball head coach Elliott Avent answered questions Wednesday during the Pack's 2021 media day.
NC State will open the regular season with a home contest against VMI on Friday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at Doak Field at Dail Park.
Here is the video of Avent from Wednesday:
