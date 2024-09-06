Advertisement

in other news

Scouting videos: Senior PG Kaden Magwood shines at adidas 3SSB

Scouting videos: Senior PG Kaden Magwood shines at adidas 3SSB

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Senior point guard Kaden Magwood put on a show for Team Loaded VA at the adidas 3SSB championships.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 4

Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 4

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Scouting Tennessee

Scouting Tennessee

The anticipation has been building all offseason for NC State vs. Tennessee in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

 • Jacey Zembal
Tennessee's up-tempo style, gifted QB presents challenge

Tennessee's up-tempo style, gifted QB presents challenge

NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson isn’t going through his first rodeo in game-planning.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State RB Daylan Smothers looking forward to 'home' game

NC State RB Daylan Smothers looking forward to 'home' game

The wait finally ended for NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

Scouting videos: Senior PG Kaden Magwood shines at adidas 3SSB

Scouting videos: Senior PG Kaden Magwood shines at adidas 3SSB

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Senior point guard Kaden Magwood put on a show for Team Loaded VA at the adidas 3SSB championships.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 4

Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 4

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Scouting Tennessee

Scouting Tennessee

The anticipation has been building all offseason for NC State vs. Tennessee in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Sep 6, 2024
Video podcast: NC State, Tennessee clash of offenses
Default Avatar
Ryan Sylvia and Jacey Zembal
Rivals Network

Vol Report's Ryan Syliva and The Wolfpack Central's Jacey Zembal of the Rivals.com network break down the story lines of NC State vs. Tennessee on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Click below to watch the video podcast:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


Advertisement
Advertisement