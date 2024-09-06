in other news
Scouting videos: Senior PG Kaden Magwood shines at adidas 3SSB
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Senior point guard Kaden Magwood put on a show for Team Loaded VA at the adidas 3SSB championships.
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 4
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Scouting Tennessee
The anticipation has been building all offseason for NC State vs. Tennessee in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte.
Tennessee's up-tempo style, gifted QB presents challenge
NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson isn’t going through his first rodeo in game-planning.
NC State RB Daylan Smothers looking forward to 'home' game
The wait finally ended for NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers.
in other news
Scouting videos: Senior PG Kaden Magwood shines at adidas 3SSB
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Senior point guard Kaden Magwood put on a show for Team Loaded VA at the adidas 3SSB championships.
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 4
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Scouting Tennessee
The anticipation has been building all offseason for NC State vs. Tennessee in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte.
Vol Report's Ryan Syliva and The Wolfpack Central's Jacey Zembal of the Rivals.com network break down the story lines of NC State vs. Tennessee on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Click below to watch the video podcast:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE