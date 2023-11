NC State sixth-year senior running back Trent Pennix grew up in Raleigh and knows exactly what bragging right over North Carolina means.

Pennix will also be going through Senior Day, which will be emotional Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Pennix has 14 catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season. The former running back from Sanderson High joked that he was born right down the street at UNC Rex Hospital, so he’s always been around NC State.

Click below to watch the video: