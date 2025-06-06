Senior DE Lawrence Brown has NC Sate, UNC battling for him

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High senior edge rusher Lawrence Brown Jr. has a good old fashioned battle between rivals.

Brown will be officially visiting NC State this weekend, and he’ll get to spend time with his good friend and teammate Josiah Victor, an incoming freshman nose tackle. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder will then head to North Carolina on June 13-15, and the Tar Heels recently landed Grayson High senior quarterback Trevor Burgess.

Brown isn’t a stranger to being at NC State and has a good background on the Wolfpack. It also helps that Victor is giving him positive intel.