The Wolfpack tied a school record with just two turnovers in defeating the Fighting Irish 85-82 at PNC Arena. Brey, who is retiring at the end of this season, made his last trip to NC State. The two teams don't have a second game, so unless they played each other in the ACC Tournament, this would be it.

