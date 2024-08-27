NC State coach Dave Doeren knows that talking season is about to end, and now it is about doing it on the field.

NC State hosts Western Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium on the ACC Network. The network is one of the topics that Doeren talked about Tuesday, with it turning 5 years old this year.

Doeren also discussed what he expects from Western Carolina, who is likely to try to stretch the field in the passing game.

