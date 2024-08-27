Video: Dave Doeren always excited for season openers
NC State coach Dave Doeren knows that talking season is about to end, and now it is about doing it on the field.
NC State hosts Western Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium on the ACC Network. The network is one of the topics that Doeren talked about Tuesday, with it turning 5 years old this year.
Doeren also discussed what he expects from Western Carolina, who is likely to try to stretch the field in the passing game.
Click below to watch Doeren's press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE