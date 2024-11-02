Advertisement

in other news

Senior TE Preston Douglas flips to NC State

Senior TE Preston Douglas flips to NC State

Senior Preston Douglas verbally committed to South Carolina on June 12, but elected to keep NC State in the mix.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 31

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 31

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Kevin Keatts wanted players to figure it out

NC State coach Kevin Keatts wanted players to figure it out

NC State had its last warm-up of the preseason and gave coach Kevin Keatts plenty of material to work with on improving.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video reel: NC State's Jayden Taylor, Mike O'Connell after win

Video reel: NC State's Jayden Taylor, Mike O'Connell after win

NC State senior shooting guard Jayden Taylor and senior point guard Mike O'Connell took questions from the media.

 • Jacey Zembal
Scouting Stanford

Scouting Stanford

NC State has had a welcomed bye week, and have been focusing on defeating Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday.

 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

Senior TE Preston Douglas flips to NC State

Senior TE Preston Douglas flips to NC State

Senior Preston Douglas verbally committed to South Carolina on June 12, but elected to keep NC State in the mix.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 31

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 31

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Kevin Keatts wanted players to figure it out

NC State coach Kevin Keatts wanted players to figure it out

NC State had its last warm-up of the preseason and gave coach Kevin Keatts plenty of material to work with on improving.

 • Jacey Zembal
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 2, 2024
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: Stanford at NC State
Jacey Zembal
The Wolfpack Central

NC State returns to action against visiting Stanford at 12 p.m. on the ACC Network.

The Wolfpack are 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, coming off a bye week. Stanford is currently 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the ACC, and lost 27-24 against Wake Forest last week.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement