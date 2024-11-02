The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: Stanford at NC State

in other news
Senior TE Preston Douglas flips to NC State
Senior Preston Douglas verbally committed to South Carolina on June 12, but elected to keep NC State in the mix.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 31
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts wanted players to figure it out
NC State had its last warm-up of the preseason and gave coach Kevin Keatts plenty of material to work with on improving.
Video reel: NC State's Jayden Taylor, Mike O'Connell after win
NC State senior shooting guard Jayden Taylor and senior point guard Mike O'Connell took questions from the media.
Scouting Stanford
NC State has had a welcomed bye week, and have been focusing on defeating Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday.
NC State returns to action against visiting Stanford at 12 p.m. on the ACC Network.
The Wolfpack are 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, coming off a bye week. Stanford is currently 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the ACC, and lost 27-24 against Wake Forest last week.
