Raleigh Millbrook sophomore middle linebacker Quinton Cypher has had many things change since June 1, when hometown NC State offered him.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Cypher is now ranked at No. 237 overall in the country, No. 10 overall in the state of North Carolina and No. 12 at linebacker nationally in the class of 2027.

Cypher has also seen his recruitment blown up since NC State offered, with Notre Dame jumping in Monday. He has at least 24 scholarship offers.