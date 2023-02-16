Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor sophomore wide receiver Shamarius Peterkin is poised to be one of the most exciting players in the state next year.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pounder did a little bit of everything for Mount Tabor this past fall, playing wide receiver, quarterback and in the secondary. He caught 14 passes for 305 yards and six touchdowns, rushed 49 times for 301 yards and three scores and threw for 239 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. He even added 17 tackles, one sack and one interception, which he returned 85 yards for a score.

"It was fun and my first position ever was quarterback, so it was fun to go back to playing quarterback," said Peterkin, 16. "I just never thought I'd go back to playing quarterback again."