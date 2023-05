BERMUDA RUN — St. Pauls (N.C.) High freshman center Tyson Thompson has steadily improved and already has a pair of offers.

East Carolina and Charleston have offered Thompson, and he is making his move into being a high-major prospect down the road. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder with size 17 shoes is the great nephew of former NC State and NBA center Charles Shackleford.

The Wolfpack Central has been able to watch Thompson in a pair of St. Pauls games and two contests this past Saturday with Garner Road 15s.