The John Wall Holiday Invitational has been attracting massive crowds all week, and a unique matchup of NC State and North Carolina signees highlights Friday's schedule. NC State senior signee Paul McNeil of Rockingham Richmond Senior plays UNC signee Drake Powell of Pittsboro Northwood at 8 p.m. Friday at Raleigh Broughton High Attendance might rely on arriving well before 5 p.m. Here is a preview of the action.

NC State signee Paul McNeil of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High is set to play at 8 p.m. today. (adidas)

11 a.m. — Garner High vs. Raleigh Word of God

Kentucky-bound senior center Jayden Quaintance and East Carolina point guard signee Jordan Vick lead the Holy Rams, who are playing twice Friday. Word of God fell to Arden Christ School on Wednesday. The 6-foot-10 Quaintance is ranked No. 11 in the class of 2024.

12:30 p.m. — Farmville Central at Raleigh Broughton

Raleigh Broughton has a proud basketball tradition, but it has been a dry spell of late in producing future Division I players. That drought has ended with freshman wing Jordan Page showing major long-range potential. He had 20 points in a 78-53 loss to Concord Cannon School on Wednesday. Reigning champion Farmville Central lost the rematch of the NCHSAA 2A state title game against Reidsville.

2 p.m. — Durham Jordan vs. Hillsborough Orange

Sophomore wing Cole Cloer, who has an NC State offer, has been injured this season, played in his second game of the season in a tough loss Thursday against Pittsboro Northwood. Cloer didn't show much rust, and Orange High sophomore post player Mason Robinson showed he'll be a future Division I player.

3:30 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne's -Belfield

The Burlington School freshman standout King Gibson and future Mount Saint Mary's point guard Zion Walker are one of the top backcourts in the state of North Carolina. Reclassed junior point guard Chance Mallory of Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne’s Belfield is a quality outside shooter and decision maker, who is ranked No. 87 in the class of 2025.

5 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. Reidsville High

Reidsville won its big matchup against Farmville Central on Thursday and now will play private school power Cannon School. Reidsville has two-sport standouts Kendre' Harrison and Dionte Neal, both sophomores, and Burlington Cummings transfer Johnniyus Sharpe bolsters them. The trio just helped Reidsville win the football state title. Sharpe had a big game against Farmville Central. NC State football and basketball have both offered Harrison, who is ranked No. 18 overall in the class of 2026 in football, and No. 28 in basketball. Miami signee Austin Swartz of Cannon School and junior wing Isaiah Henry lead the way. Swartz is a smooth shot-maker with deep range, who is ranked No. 45 in the class of 2024, and Henry does a little bit of everything and is a rugged player, and ranked at No. 140 in the class of 2025.

6:30 p.m. — Overtime Cold Hearts vs. Raleigh Word of God

Overtime Elite Cold Hearts have the mercurial Treymane Parker, who signed with NC State a year ago, but electing to remain with Overtime for his fifth year of high school. He is joined by 7-2 center John Bol (ranked No. 56), who is going to Ole Miss, Purdue-bound small forward Kanon Catchings (No. 32), junior point guard Mikel Brown (No. 15) and sophomore guard Adam Oumiddoch (No. 29).

8 p.m. — Rockingham Richmond Senior vs. Pittsboro Northwood

One of the dream matchups of the event with plenty of storylines. Richmond Senior was runner-up in the NCHSAA 4A state division, and Northwood was runner-up in 3A last year. NC State senior wing signee McNeil is an elite offensive weapon, and North Carolina senior shooting guard signee Drake Powell is the best defensive player in the state. They've played each other some in the past, but not overly often.