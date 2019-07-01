News More News
Order your copy of The Wolfpacker football preview magazine

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
There is really only one way for Wolfpack fans to get ready for another season of NC State football — The Wolfpacker’s annual must-read football preview magazine.

It is 160 pages of loaded information sure to satisfy any football craving before the season begins:

• Exclusive interviews with head coach Dave Doeren, co-offensive coordinator’s Des Kitchings and George McDonald and defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable. Plus, fresh quotes from all assistant coaches on their players.

• An extensive look at how a local youth football program produced several future Division I football players, including several to NC State.

• Cover story on how fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams has combined success on and off the field.

• A feature on star sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn, who gave up soccer to try kicking his freshman year at Lexington (N.C.) North Davidson High.

• An in-depth position-by-position preview of the team.

•A look at the last NC State football team to win an ACC title.

• The top 25 players on this year’s roster.

• A look back at the superb class of 2014 that helped change the program under Doeren.

• The top 30 players in the state of North Carolina for the class of 2019.

The Wolfpacker’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year for 2018-19.

•Analyzing the new-look basketball roster for the season ahead.

